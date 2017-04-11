Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has revealed his monthly salary, allowances and security votes in response to a challenge from the Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

According to a pay slip made available by El-Rufai’s media aide, Samuel Aruwan on Monday, the governor earns N470, 521.74 monthly after total deduction.

In February 2017, the Kaduna State Government paid the Governor a net salary of N470,521.74, with the following details:

Income

Basic Salary; N185,308.75,

Hardship Allowance; N370,617.50,

Gross Pay; N555,926.25,

PAYE; N85,404.5,

Total Deduction; N85,401.51,

Net Pay; N470,521.74.

The Governor’s security votes for the 2017, which includes procurement & Installation of CCTV Cameras for Monitoring and Surveillance, Procurement of Geo-position Interceptor and location of GSM UMTS System to Check the Trends and Intercept/locate kidnappers’ GSM calls and Procurement of Drones/Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) is N4.556bn.

El-Rufai last week requested the National Assembly (NASS) to provide further details on its opaque N115 billion (One Hundred and Fifteen Billion Naira) 2016 NASS budget.

Dogara responded to the governor’s allegation that the National Assembly’s budget lacks transparency by challenging him to make public his salary and security votes.

According to El-Rufai, the 2016, NASS budget for its 469 members is larger than the capital budget of Kaduna State, with close to 10 million inhabitants.