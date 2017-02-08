Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officials have been barred from erecting checking points in the Kaduna metropolics and other urban centres in the State.

The Kaduna State Security Council also prohibited FRSC personnel from indiscriminately stopping vehicles for inspection in Kaduna town so as to prevent avoidable traffic congestion and accidents but to concentrate their energies in ensuring safe travel on highways such as the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, explained that the council’s decisions followed complaints by residents that FRSC officials were acting in ways reminiscent of the Vehicles Inspection Officers, VIO, who were disbanded by the state government last year for extortion and exploitation of the public.

Similarly, the Council has directed that transporters should stop loading firewood, tomatoes and other goods on top of petrol tankers throughout the state. The Council drew the attention of the public to hazards such practices pose to lives and property.

The Security Council added that the actions became necessary after reviewing the trend, and noting concerns expressed by citizens over the undue hardship and accidents people have been exposed to at FRSC checkpoints and from reckless tanker drivers.