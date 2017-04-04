Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai while in Johannesburg, South Africa on Monday, April 3 disclosed he hopes President Muhammadu Buhari’s health condition improves so he can re-contest in 2019.

El-Rufai said the President’s ill health has made some politicians to feel he would not run for a second term.

He noted that the belief has led to confusion in the country as politicians are now jostling for Buhari’s job ahead of the 2019 elections.

According to the governor, “Because of the feeling that the president may not run for a second term, people are already gearing up. Some politicians want President Buhari’s job because of his ill health

“All of us are getting distracted by the coterie of ambitious presidential aspirants that are trying to kick-start the political process ahead of the normal timeline.

“Many of us that campaigned vigorously for him in 2015 are hoping that his health will improve and stabilize and that he will run again in 2019.

“We need the policy continuity and the stability in the political environment for the country to make progress.”