Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday, April 14 said he was disappointed that a private memo he sent to President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of the nation could be leaked to the public.

He said those who published the document revealed the identities of those who leaked it to him.

El-Rufai said this in an interview with State House correspondents shortly after he joined Buhari for the Juma’at prayer at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor had in a 29-page memo dated September 22, 2016, told Buhari that his administration has not only failed in meeting the expectations of Nigerians but equally fell short of delivering on mundane issues of governance.

In the memo titled “Immediate and medium-term imperatives for President Muhammadu Buhari,” he also claimed that the President is surrounded by inexperienced and clueless officials, who don’t share in the vision of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

El-Rufai also noted that he was conscious of the fact that his memo might be misunderstood but willing to accept the consequences

In the interview with State House correspondents, the governor said his memo to the President was not ill-motivated.

While saying he has no regret for writing the document, the governor said he would not hesitate to write another memo to the President if the need arises.

He said, “I am disappointed that a private communication to the highest office in the land can be leaked and it was leaked from the villa. I am told by those that published it, but this is a fact of life.

“We live in an age where anything you write or say can be leaked. It is ok, my intentions are clear, I have no ill motive but I wanted to communicate with the President what many Nigerians are talking about and what steps can be taken to improve governance of the country and move the country forward.

“That was my motive and if tomorrow, like I said, I see anything that the President needs to know I will discuss with him and I will articulate and put it into writing and on the record for him to have a reminder document to work on.

” I have no regrets and I have no apologies.”