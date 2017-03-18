Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in September 2016 wrote a 30-page memo to President Muhammadu Buhari about how the country has fared since he assumed office and how the ruling Progressives Congress (APC) has made situation worse than it met it.

Below are 7 key quotes from the 30-page memo;

1.) Says APC Has Failed To Deliver

‘In very blunt terms, Mr. President, our APC administration has not only failed to manage expectations of a populace that expected overnight ‘change’ but has failed to deliver even mundane matters of governance outside of our successes in fighting BH insurgency and corruption.‘

2.) Believes Buhari Is Nigeria’s Only Hope Even For The 2019 Elections

“Mr. President, it is also clear to many of us that have studied your political career, that so long as you remain in the political landscape, no Northerner will emerge successfully on the national scene,”. “All those wasting time, money and other resources to run in 2019 either do not realize this divinely-ordained situation or are merely destined to keep others employed and rich from electoral project doomed to certain failure’.

3.) Notes The President’s Relationship With APC State Governors Is Frosty

‘This situation is compounded by the fact that some officials around you seem to believe and may have persuaded you that current APC State Governors must have no say and must also be totally excluded from political consultations, key appointments and decision-making at the federal level.‘

4.) Criticises Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, SGF, Babachir Lawal

‘The two officials whose titles may enable them function as such generally alienate those that contributed to our success,” he declared, dismissing the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as not only inexperienced in public service but lacking in humility, in addition to being insensitive and rude to virtually most of the party leaders, ministers and governors.

“The Chief of Staff is totally clueless about the APC and its internal politics at best as he was neither part of its formation nor a participant in the primaries, campaign, and elections,” “In summary, neither of them has the personality, experience, and the reach to manage your politics nationally or even regionally.

5.) Advises The President To Communicate Directly To The Public About His Vision

‘The President should speak to the nation – something akin to a State of the Union address on December 1 or January 1, preferably in a joint session of the National Assembly during which he will explain away some of the perceptions and lay out the national plans, strategies, and roadmap.‘

6.) Essence Of Memo To Show He Is Distressed About The Government

‘I ran for state Governor because you directed me to do so, from 2010 when we joined your team, I have no other interest other than your place in history as our President. I believe in your integrity, commitment and sense of duty to make our nation better. I am distressed that our government is seen not to be succeeding mostly due to the failures, lack of focus and selfishness of some you have entrusted to carry on and implement your vision. I am troubled that our own missteps have made the PDP and its apparatchiks so audacious and confident.”

7.) Tells Buhari To Act Decisively

‘You have both a crisis and opportunity in your hands to turn around our country in the right direction. We pray that Allah gives you the strength and good fortune to succeed. This is an honest, frank and objective view of an admirer, a mentee, and a loyalist. I hope it helps, and I apologize if it displeases you. My duty to you is to tell you the truth as I see it. I have no interest other than the progress of our party, our president, our government, and our country.”