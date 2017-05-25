A source in the Nigeria High Commission in London has disclosed that there has been a significant improvement in President Muhammadu Buhari’s health but only his physicians can determine when he will return to Nigeria.

“Oh yes; we thank God,” the source said when asked if the president’s health had improved substantially.

“He is doing very good; he is ok but his doctors will determine (when he will return).”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the official, who sees Mr. Buhari regularly, asked not to be named because he had no permission to discuss the president’s condition with journalists.

Mr. Buhari left the country for London on May 7 to continue with his medical treatment.

The source however expressed sadness that some Nigerians could wish the president dead, saying “(it is) sad that any human being will wish another dead.”

He continued, “It’s sad but God is all seeing and will always suffice and to Him we submit all our affairs. They have failed and will continue to fail.”

On the calls for Mr. Buhari’s resignation on the ground of poor health , the source said, “Well that’s their problem because it is God that gives power and takes it when He so wishes and not anybody else.”

When asked if the president’s health was now better than he left home, our source who sees Mr. Buhari regularly retorted, “Of course, yes.”

He said the president is largely stable and is able to regularly and promptly observe his five-time daily prayers.

When told that those calling for Mr. Buhari’s resignation believed he was too sick to ever govern again, the source said, “That’s the view of those arrogating God’s power to themselves and would surely regret it, Insha Allah.”