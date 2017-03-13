Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele over the weekend at the Vanguard Personality Awards disclosed why interest rate is still high.
He stated: “I sympathize with people when I hear the call on the CBN to reduce interest rates. I share their goal of a reduced single digit interest rate regime in Nigeria. But many people do not seem to understand that in times of high inflation, reducing interest rates make inflationary pressures much worse, with a second round effect of making economic growth even less possible. “It is also important to note that interest rates reflect both cost of capital as well as cost of doing business. If we can approximate cost of capital as the average saving interest rate, which is about 6 percent, what then accounts for lending rates at 25 or more percent? It is cost of doing business. For example, a typical Nigerian Bank must employ the services of policemen and other security people deployed constantly to protect its branches. The bank must also provide a significant amount for reliable electricity and broadband internet services to keep its systems running.
These expenditures only further increase costs of doing business for lenders, a cost they must pass on to borrowers.
“This is why the CBN’s fight to bring inflation down is strongly connected to our quest to ensure that lending rates also come down in due course.”
What kind of lecture is this Rothschild Puppet spoon-feeding Nigerians – “For example, a typical Nigerian Bank must employ the services of policemen” Are Policemen no longer employees of Nigeria Police Force (Federal Government) to which Salary payments is allocated? Therefore their Services should be free? Is this why Nigerians must now, from 1st of April 2017 (April FOOLS Day) start to pay for depositing money and withdrawing money from banks? You will not tell Nigerians that the TRUE owners of Nigeria Central Bank -Rothschild is using our Country to test reactions to what will be roll out across the World – as part of the New World Order. They have introduced the BVN as part of tracking individual banking in preparation of introducing electronic cash. They have started selling BITCOIN to Nigerians also in readiness for cashless society. You all are agents of SATAN and you will rot in hell. You fool the public after you take your orders from your illuminati/Rosicrucian/Secrete Society meetings of your Masters! The Federal Reserve of America (also owned by the Rothschild) is planning to hike interest rate this week, so there is no chance Nigeria interest is going to come down any time soon – the Rothschild Controls the World Money/Economy.