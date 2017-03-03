Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike’s 14-year old marriage to estranged wife, Emma, was on March 2, 2017 dissolved by the Lagos Island Customary Court.

The president of the court, Awos Awosola, granted the request of Emma who in July 2015, had approached the court to dissolve her marriage over allegations of physical abuse she suffered while they lived together as a couple. Delivering judgement, the president of the court said;

“Emeka, who has been begging to be reconciled with his wife, has not made any effort towards the reconciliation. The marriage is hereby dissolved with effect from March 2, in accordance with the Lagos State Customary Court Law, 2011; Order 3 Rule 7 as amended. Any party that is not satisfied with the judgment has the right to appeal to any court of higher jurisdiction within 30 days from today’’.

He granted custody of their four children to Emeka Ike and added that their mother must be granted easy and unhindered access to them. He also ordered the refund of the N300 Emeka paid as dowry when they got married.