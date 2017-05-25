Emeka Ephraim Ugwuonye , the lawyer to Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who was part of the team that sought the release of Mr. Kanu from Kuje prison has been reportedly barred from legal practice in Nigeria, Sahara Reporters have said.

The former United States-based Nigerian lawyer, who was disbarred in New York and Maryland for professional misconduct, was on Tuesday, May 23 also disbarred in Nigeria, to which he had relocated, for the same offense.

Nigeria’s Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) of the Body of Benchers, which punishes misconduct among lawyers, ordered the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to strike out Mr. Ugwuonye’s name. The order followed a case in which he was accused of having failed to disclose his personal interest in a property he was briefed to obtain letters of Administration for, which involved a widow.

Mr. Ugwuonye relocated to Nigeria after a story of fraud broken by SaharaReporters led to a series of court cases in the United States that nailed Ugwuonye in US courts.