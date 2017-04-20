The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi accompanied by senior members of Kano Emirate Council on Wednesday, April 19 visited the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi at his palace.



The visiting monarch while speaking ‎said he was in Ife to formally congratulate Ooni on his ascension to the throne and to appreciate him for his fatherly role following the recent clash between Hausas and Yorubas in Ife which led to the death of 46 people according to the police.

Emir Sanusi also visited the scene of the March 8 clash.

See more photos below;

