Northern Governors have been challenged to build a giant remedial college to accomodate all northern candidates who fail to secure admission into conventional Universities.

The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II said this on Tuesday, in Kano in his address at the joint convocation of 2,000 teachers held at the Kano Government House, on Tuesday, Sanusi, regretted that the North had been lagging behind educationally.

He called on the governors to convert mosques spread across the country to schools.

Sanusi said this model of education was obtainable in Morocco, adding that he advocated this type of educational model in order to revamp the backwardness of the North in education when compared with the Southern part of the country.

While going down memory lane, Sanusi commended the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who introduced free education in the South-West, which was responsible for the high quality of education in the region.