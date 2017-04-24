The Kano State Emirate Council has denied reports that the Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II has spent N6bn of the Emirate’s fund since he assumed office.

At a press conference in Kano, the senior council official in charge of finance, who is also the Walin Kano, Bashir Wali, told reporters that the emirate has only spent N3.4 billion since Sanusi emerged emir in June 2014.

Wali, who provided some details of the expenditure, also explained that Emir Sanusi inherited N1.9 billion (exactly N1.893,378.927.38) and not N4 billion as stated in some media reports.