Muhammad Sanusi II, emir of Kano, says people who think he is troublesome will have a lot more to deal with when his children come on the scene.

The emir said this in a video message to the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group at the Chibok girls’ inaugural lecture in Abuja on Friday.

The monarch, who was not present at the lecture, was represented by his daughter, Shahida adding that he decided to send his daughter because she had demonstrated she would not take abuse from any man.

He commended the group for its persistent demand for the rescue of the girls.

He the abduction of the Chibok girls raised questions about governance.

Sansui also urged the BBOG group to broaden its area of advocacy to include women and gender issues.

“Those who are opposed to my views or think I am a problem have a much bigger problem to deal with in the next generation of the Sanusis,” he said.

“They are far more radical, they are far more progressive, they far more committed and they are far more fearless.

“So, it is time we address all these issues before these tigers come on the scene.”

Friday marked the third anniversary of the abduction of 276 girls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state.

While 81 of the girls have regained freedom, 195 of them are still in captivity.