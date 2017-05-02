Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has shared details of his salary for the month of April 2017 to debunk allegations that he was receiving N12 million as monthly salary making him the highest paid public office holder in Nigeria.

Sanusi posted the information on Tuesday morning via his verified Instagram account with the caption:

Pay slip… it is 1,246,875.00 net, against the alleged 12million monthly by some online publications.

Although during the colonial times, the Emir of Kano was the highest paid public office holder in Nigeria.

According to the payslip, Sanusi earned a gross income of N1,312,500 with a PAYE deduction of N62,625.

His net income for April was N1,246,875.

