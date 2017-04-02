Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has been praised by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi for setting Ekiti on a solid rock in the education sector.

He said the governor was gradually reenacting efforts that will bring back the old glory when the state took the lead in education.

Sanusi, who was represented by former Governor of Kano State, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, also commended Governor Fayose and the Vice Chancellor of the tate Ekiti university, Prof Samuel Oye Bandele for being detribalized in nature and for his vision in making the university a

beacon to others in the country.

Sanusi, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, said this in Ado Ekiti while being conferred with honourary degree in finance by Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

Others, who bagged similar academic laurel included: Governors of Gombe, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Oyo, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Oladipupo Adebutu.

The Emir of Kano, who is a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), expressed gratitude to the university for finding him and other awardees worthy of the academic

“This is indeed a great honour to us and it will remain in history. I am one of the happiest in this room looking at the enviable records reeled out by Governor Fayose being the achievements Ekiti recorded under his leadership

>“I have seen the remarkable achievements Fayose is making in Ekiti and the affection he has for his people. I want to congratulate you. And I want to tell you that the Emir is Kano’s Ambassador in Ekiti varsity and I know that he will be willing to be of help to this university,” he said.