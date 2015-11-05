The Emir of Kano, Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has beautiful daughters! One of them, Shahida Lamido, will walk down the aisle with her handsome prince, Abdulkhadir Baba Ahmed, by December this year.In this stunning pre-wedding photo shoot taken by Maigaskiya photography, the duo look good together
See more photos below
16 on “Emir Sanusi’s Daughter Set To Marry + See Lovely Photos Of The Couple”
Nyc couples, Allah yakaimu lafiya.
You guz should get busy and stop showing off. No one is interested in your polished words.
A lot of charity work to be done. Get on with it.
Allah yasa Al barka a aurensu
Allah sa Albarka.
this is a bad appearance for the daugther of imam of a jummat mosque
this is a bad appearance for the daugther of jummat imam of a mosque
I wish u longlive & prosperity staying
with yr husband, may almighty God bless u..
Hadin ALLAH.am wishing them happy marry life(ameen)
i wish them good happy married in live ,and don’t be rule to your husband
badly appearance wish u hardly life tanxs.
ALLAH YEBADA ZAMAN HAKURI
kykgkghkhgkhgk
Allah ya bada albarkan aure
nice couple
All the best
allah yabasu zaman lafiya ameen