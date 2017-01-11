An Emirates airline flight to the United Arab Emirates from Muscat, Oman was cancelled after a snake was found in the cargo hold.

It added that no passengers were aboard the aircraft when the reptile was spotted.

The airline said, “Emirates can confirm that flight EK0863 from Muscat to Dubai on 8 January 2017 was cancelled due to a detection of a snake in the cargo hold prior to passengers boarding.

“Engineering and cleaning teams are working to clear the aircraft to re-enter service. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

The carrier later confirmed the serpent was eventually captured and the plane has been returned to service.