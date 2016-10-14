THE Katsina Emirate Council on Thursday declared that the marriage between 14-year-old girl, Habiba Isa, and the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Usman, was irreversible.
The council said the marriage and Isa’s conversion to Islam were voluntarily and willingly entered into by the girl.
The council told officials of the Katsina State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, who visited Usman in his palace over the issue, that there was no evidence that the 14-year-old girl was forced to act against her wish.
The family of Isiyaku Tanko of Warkaza community in the Kudun Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State on Wednesday alleged that Usman forcefully abducted their 14-year-old daughter and forced her into marrying him.
She was said to have been abducted on August 16, 2016, by one Jamilu Lawal, an aide of the emir, who worked in the palace. She was converted to Islam and held incommunicado.
Isa is expected to clock 15 years on Saturday, October 15, 2016, and would have resumed school for the new academic term, but for her abduction.
She was said to have passed her Junior Secondary School Certificate Examination and was expected to start Senior Secondary School.
The incident was blown open when the father of the victim lodged a complaint with Stefanos Foundation, a humanitarian civil rights organisation, which took over the matter.
Isa was allowed to appear before CAN officials and others in the palace on Thursday, and was asked three questions by the Kaora Katsina, Alhaji Nuhu Abdulkadir, on behalf of the emirate council.
She was asked whether she was forcefully converted to Islam, to which she replied no.
She was also asked whether the emirate council or any other person forced her into the marriage with the emir, to which she also answered no.
The third question was whether by the time she met her husband, she was already experiencing menstrual period, to which she answered yes.
The Kaora Katsina said, “The three questions are in line with the dictates of the Islamic religion. Since Isa has voluntarily answered the three questions in our presence, there is no going back on her marriage.”
Abdulkadir explained that in as much as the emirate council would not want to be involved in the controversy surrounding the marriage, the palace of the emir was open to all Nigerians irrespective of religion and tribe.
A letter purportedly written by Isa’s father was read to the gathering, apologising to the emirate council for any embarrassment the issue might have caused it (the council).
The CAN Chairman for Katsina State, Very Rev. Nelson Ugochukwu, however, told the emirate council that Isa’s marriage did not have the consent of her parents, who he said, were crying for justice in Abuja.
The CAN leader said the association was not in support of the marriage and her conversion to Islam.
He said, “This girl (Isa) standing before us is 14 years. She is supposed to be in school and not given out in marriage.
“We are not pleased and we demand justice. Her parents are in Abuja, crying for justice. In my religion, you cannot give out any lady in marriage without the consent of her parents. This marriage does not have the consent of this little girl’s parent. The parents are not happy with what has happened.
“As the CAN chairman in Katsina, I am the father of all Christians in the state. Our people are not happy. The parents told me that the girl is 14 years. She is supposed to be in school. I want justice to be done in this matter. I want the emirate to look into the matter. To us, the girl is still a Christian.”
where are the bring back our girls campain team? cant they stand up against same same boko haram leaders in power? where are the UN human right watch? are they dead or afraid of animals in human uniform? unless justice is restored to all man kind irespective of possition and religion, there must be war.
Wonderful questions, can they told us why their own daughters hardly got married without the parents concent, but they force Christian girls into their barbaric life style and brainwashed them and come out start asking brainless questions. Now Mr emire who are your in laws?, when did you perform the marriage ceremony with the both families or is it only for you and your emirates council. Judgement day await all you one of this days.
Must it be them for everything issue? Why can’t you start or convene the advocacy then others can join you !
That is rubbish! You kidnapped somebody’s under aged daughter and make stupid claims. That emir is a kidnapper, he should be arrested.
is shameful and inhuman for Baba to convince a 14 years girl in d name of marriage we should fear God pls.
How many of the 14 year daughters of the emir who have seen their mensturation are now in their husband’s house or may be he doesn’t have any? These people cant even wait to get to heaven to enjoy their much desired 7 virgins of which they have bombing and killing innocent Nigerians and all this old man whom God Almighty has entrusted with care of the land of Katsina could achieve is forcing himself on a 14 year old virgin. The evil in our land Nigeria is assuming a very ugly dimension. Jesus come quickly.
Either to life or dead,if the father or the families of the girl allow these ugly stupid and barbaric issues go like that,”Na dem sabi”I hasn’t heard or witness where a christian picked a Muslim girl in this nation,married her either by the parent consent or not.Therefore TO ME THIS IS A SLAP ON OUR RELIGION.Can this old for nothing called emir who should be a discipline royal father has a such girl and allow her to marry a christian at that age.Can God will not forgive you if this go under carpet.
This is pure evil. kidnapping ,converting and forcing a minor into marriage without her parents consent is barbaric, inhuman and unacceptable. Why dont they kidnap their own? Where is thee Nigerian police and other law enforcement agencies? Is it that the emires are untouchable? This evil must stop in our land.This just one out of many kidnappings and forcing Christian girls into marriage in Nigeria and the government is silent about it. CAN should not stop calling for the release of this girl and others that are in emire palaces in the north.
My brother, this primitive people are not ready to stop these archaic, barbaric, customs of theirs. Things like this are common in the core northern Nigeria. It is quite unfortunate that this kind of thing is happening in the 21st Century. I hardly believe the story but in that part of the country where slavery is still indirectly in practice, and where people refuse to respect other people’s religion and tradition, it is very possible. Our creator! judge this case.
barbaric
Devilish in nature is what they are. God Almighty will not spare them
Mr. Emir, I believe you had gave birth to dauthers and i want mr emir to place himself in the position of the parents of the dauther now. If An old man like 90 yrs old says he want to marry one of your dauther that are just at the age of 14 like the little girl, will you give parent consent? I know you will not beacuse you will want your child to be literate and become somebody great in life. Mr emir as you wished success for your child release the girl and let her live to fulfill her destine. Also, mr emir i know you are a man under authority with power but you are powerless in sight of living God who will judge everybody according his/her diong.
Let remember 1john 5:19 and genesis 12:3 MAY GOD DELIVER US from foolish children and foolish family.GOD IS IN CONTROL
M K Akawu, this people are specialist in brain washing. Do not blame the innocent girl.
D ABDUCTOR OF D GIRL IS MONKEY & D MAN DAT MARRIED HER IS BABOON! D 2 OF DEM WILL BURN. IN HELL FIRE! INSH ALLAH! DAN BORO UBANKA!
CAN must stand up for this continuous challenges and open christian television to show the world some of this atrocities being committed in the name of religion pls it is too much.
it is high time the entire islamic community sat down to review certain doctrine in the Qur’an to make it hear able, printable to the contemporary normal man. it is a shameful act to the nation, the society, religion and the emirs throne.
Ecclesiastes chapter12verse13-14
Ecclesiastes chapter 12verses13-14
The Emir is a demon. Look at him closely and you will observe that his father the devil is sitting right by his side. He is just waiting to kill the girl and drink her blood. But he won’t succeed. Even all those council members who passed the judgement are also demons in human form. THESE Moslems are just treating Christians anyhow. The Jehovah God of the Christians will soon show them His raw power.They are all waiting for their doomsday when they will all burn in hell fire with their father the devil. With prayers God will deliver the poor innocent Christian girl. CAN please rise to this occasion. God will help you.
Was it really the girl’s father that wrote the letter of apology to the emire? I don’t believe so.
You can imagine the foolish, old man forcefully taking advantage of his grand daughter’s age mate.
And the barbaric devilish council hypnotized the little girl. You need to get close to these emirs to know how diabolic they can be
That is god wishis my dear fellow nigerians
god HAVE no get wish for ur babaric n monkey life style call Islam,is d wish of ur idol or evil god so wicked to humans,is killing is wish or abduction of little girls turning little boy to jihadist n seeing blood is wish. does dat animal dat is over sixty Eva gave out his daughter who 14yrs old out cos is seeing ha period.
Stupid useless Islam and their way of doing things that emir and the Emirates should all die by bombing they are devil I human body
Stupid useless Islam and their way of doing things that emir and the Emirates should all die by bombing they are devil I human body.emir is a disgrace. How would you feel making love to your own grand daughter. This Islam and tradition is so sick.that stupid buhari will soon marry a 13 year old girl. How many of that old fool mate is a president instead of him setting at home taking pap every morning. He is not any Messiah he’s a devil and he does not even know what he is doing there.
This is the beginning of confussion and pains in your family unless you repent. what a shamful act, pls repent now.
The Emir will Die and leave the girl. If she belongs to Jesus, she will definitely come back to Him. As to the abduction they are use to that. I think we need to form a Strong Christian Militant Group to counter such Nonsense act.
The bible says he that kill with sword. Will surely die by the swords.. I blive he has daughters . Emir repent or you will see the anger of GOD upon your daughters. And you personally. That is stealing.
its very very unthinkable, unexplainable, d way & manner those monsters so called emirs repeatedly have been abducting innocent poor little girls & forcing them into marriages against their will. worststill, this has continued unabated, it’s high time the bring back our girls campaign should look in this direction, lawyers, human right groups etc otherwise they should bury their heads in shame
This is stupidity and lawlessness of the highly order, Mr. President tell your so called emir to free our beloved sister or …
is quite unfortunate that at time like this people in high class are perpetrating this heinous crime in our society, were is the attorney general and his co-horst?
If really this old man so call emir know that he is a leader he must be stupid hidden under the banner of religion and abusing children that are not even up to his grandchildren. He is also BH that that need to fire with immediate.
I do not know why the Christians are just waking up to know that this nation called Nigeria has been lslamatised We are sitting on a keg of gun powder waiting to explode .Can anyone tell me the difference between the emir his emirates and Gbokoharum? They are the same Talk about the Fulani herdsmen killing pastors their wives and children all over.? What about the invasions by the wreck less Okada riders all over the southern stats ?when I was a child my teacher taught me a song : Christian seek not yet reposed ,hear thy guidance Angel say thy at in the mist of foes watch and pray !!!!!!!!!!!
let me tel u tat is how Boko haram started, and they fel,inforcing christian girls in to islam ha!!,they alwas lok 4 war, they know we can not go 4 there mumu girls.they know we are good pple.
This is evil. The emir is evil. His supporters are evil. The girl did not agree willingly. The evil emir bewitched her into the evil marriage because their evil religion allows it. I see nothing but evil and an abomination in this act. God punish him and his generations forever
every body should mind his on business dis is a matter of choice .is left 4 girl 2 decide n I believed she is maturd enough 2 decide .
Y are u not even making sense like this
Were u already matured when u were 14
Thats Unfair,hw Can Dat Man Cal Emir Wil Do A Such Thing?May God Help Him To Repent .If Not Judgement Is Wait 4 You
hmmmm. wat a story to be heard.can dis be a true story of event in d
id generation?
May b, that Emir don’t knows his function of Emir. How a Emir can do such things like that with a girl that is not mature, may b their is something in him that is controling him,we d christian we support 2 pray 4 that, an we should know is d sytom of d end time
can you really blame them, their prophet married a six year old girl and deflowered her when she was nine, the prophet was 50 at the time so you can’t blame them. only God knows how many threats the girl had been given if she should answer yes to any question. God save us all!!!
the child molester, the fornicator, the homosexual, the liar and thief are all sinners and equal before God. Jesus is the answer to every sinners cry. let’s all examine our lives and run to Jesus for mercy.
Hmmmm, i’m a Muslim n i strongly condemn dis kind of behaviour.why should a Man marry a girl without d conscent of her parents,dat itself is not islamic.also asking her 3 useless questions in front of d Emir is simply dumb bcos he’s presence will definately influence her responds.The human right group should pls fight 4 dis family cos dey appear weak to fight alone. and lastly people should learn to diffrentiate human actions from religious teachings.alot of people fault islam 4 every barbaric act expressed by radicals in d name of religion. islam is a religion of peace n im sure u have muslim friends or neighbors to confirm dat.even if u dnt,u must have envoumtered som.d fact dat we hav so many pastors partaking in occultic activities doesnt in any way reflect dat d teachings of cristianity is barbaric so also Islam. lets learn to apply our wisdom in everything we do or say
who is dat stupid call himself emir, dis is stupid do not deserved to be emir. this is stupidity; where a his own daughter, is it becos Christianity is peaceful, Oh LORD pass judgement on all d evil leaders of our society, may d calamity dat befell on pharo fall on dis emir.
christian girls this days should be careful with their long throat, if she didn’t commit herself, the brainwashing charm wouldn’t have trapped her. It is nt ordinary for a 14yrs old to marry her grandfather’s age for crying out loud.
God will punish dat stupid Aboki man dat call his self Emir of d devil”Is d plan of is frd Aboki Buhari” to bring more problem to Nigeria and beyond? God will kill U and dat evil spell u cast inside dat minor must be broken”Stupit doctrine and selfish aim.