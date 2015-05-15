

In a counter reaction to president-elect’s assertion “We will not forgive and we will not forget those who perpetrated killings and arson in Rivers State”, National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday spurred the President- elect, General Muhammadu Buhari, to see himself as a father of the nation who should live like late South Africa President, Nelson Mandela.

Speaking with journalists yesterday in Abuja, PDP deputy National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus who was apparently responding to General Buhari’s comment while some stakeholders and traditional rulers from Rivers state visited him Wednesday, said that as the President- elect, he should comment as a father on issues that may be brought before him, rather than take sides especially on issues awaiting arbitration and before a panel of inquiry or the judiciary.

According to PDP, Buhari should endeavour to deal with such issues with passion of a father to all irrespective of party affiliation, adding that such utterances do not portray him as an elder statesman.

Secondus said, “the utterances of the President-elect when he received a delegation of some traditional rules from Rivers state do not portray him as a statesman. He is the president-elect and indeed the father of all. He should exercise caution and restraints in some issues, especially when such issues are still in court.

“The election tribunals in the country and even in Rivers state have just commenced sitting and unguarded statements could be seen as prejudici‎al and give negative signals.

“The president-elect should emulate ‎the late President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela who assumed office as president of South Africa at such a critical time in the history of South Africa.”

The PDP Deputy National Chairman who noted that it was unfair for Buhari to make such claims and statements when the issues involved, including the integrity of the governorship election in the state was subject of election tribunal, said, “He is the president -elect and soon to be sworn in as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not the president of the APC.”