In a counter reaction to president-elect’s assertion “We will not forgive and we will not forget those who perpetrated killings and arson in Rivers State”, National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday spurred the President- elect, General Muhammadu Buhari, to see himself as a father of the nation who should live like late South Africa President, Nelson Mandela.
Speaking with journalists yesterday in Abuja, PDP deputy National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus who was apparently responding to General Buhari’s comment while some stakeholders and traditional rulers from Rivers state visited him Wednesday, said that as the President- elect, he should comment as a father on issues that may be brought before him, rather than take sides especially on issues awaiting arbitration and before a panel of inquiry or the judiciary.
According to PDP, Buhari should endeavour to deal with such issues with passion of a father to all irrespective of party affiliation, adding that such utterances do not portray him as an elder statesman.
Secondus said, “the utterances of the President-elect when he received a delegation of some traditional rules from Rivers state do not portray him as a statesman. He is the president-elect and indeed the father of all. He should exercise caution and restraints in some issues, especially when such issues are still in court.
“The election tribunals in the country and even in Rivers state have just commenced sitting and unguarded statements could be seen as prejudicial and give negative signals.
“The president-elect should emulate the late President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela who assumed office as president of South Africa at such a critical time in the history of South Africa.”
The PDP Deputy National Chairman who noted that it was unfair for Buhari to make such claims and statements when the issues involved, including the integrity of the governorship election in the state was subject of election tribunal, said, “He is the president -elect and soon to be sworn in as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not the president of the APC.”
6 on “Emulate Mandela By Showing Forgiveness – PDP Tells Buhari”
HAVE YOU PEOPLE FORGOTTEN? HE IS A FULANI MAN,HE MUST BE PARTIAL.ITS THEIR NATURE….
Just d way d outgoing president was partial n weak in tackling chibok girls issue abi?
South Africa is not n will never b Nigeria. PDP gov’t is full of criminals, we all knw dat is fact abt PDP and also if anybody is being caught in APC gov’t wit corruptn he must b probe too. let us start thinking n talking as Nigerians not as northerners o southerners. I only support Nigerian progress not selfishness from any political party o persons. We are one entity pls!!!
God should Guide our leaders right n Bless Nigeria people. ONE LOVE
He will not side any one, he is a man of people
General buhari,should please not listen to advice of president jonathan’ minister, they are still thesame minister that misled him with wrong advise that got him into the problem nigerians are passing through today. the genera should always apply God’s wisdom to whatever his new minister’s will be tel him.
Muchos Gracias for your article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.