A Kenyan pastor, Reverend Njohi of the Lord’s Propeller Redemption Church in Dandora Phase 2, an eastern suburb in Nairobi, has ordered all his female congregants to attend church services without panties and bras for Christ to enter their lives.
The law banning females from wearing undies was passed during a meeting chaired by the the reverend himself and according to him, underwear were ungodly.
Mothers were also advised to check that their daughters had complied with the new law when coming to church on Sundays so as to receive Christ too.
Rev. Njohi said there would be dire consequences for anyone who secretly puts on undies to to church.
According to him, when going to church, people need to be free in body and spirit to receive Christ.
A member of the church who pleaded for anonymity said women followed the pastor’s orders as they came to church dressed without panties and bras.
If this is true then the man is surely a representative of Satan and not a reverend.
Mr man I put it to you that you are the agent of darkness, you and your female congregatiOn are demonic.REPENT NOW
HMMMM,,,,,,,,,,,,,DAT IS SO STUPID
We christian are not the only people in nigeria.No leader is representing christ.Their attitude is not good
BUHARI IS BETTER.THINK ABOUT IT.
It’s d ladies dat has lost it
NOW THE SPIRIT SPEAKETH EXPRESSLY,THAT IN LATTER TIMES SOME SHALL DEPART FROM THE FAITH,GIVING TO SEDUCING SPIRITS,AND DOCTRINES OF DEVILS;
Sounds like a demonic lustful doctrine being taught here. I would argue, false doctrine. No smart woman fall for that one.
That’s so disrespectful and disgraceful to GOD, the mother, grandmother and other women in that wanna be pastor’s family, to the women of the congregation and if he has any daughters, granddaughters and/or nieces. It’s disrespectful and disgraceful to them, to. He’s a fool.
What nonsense? When your daughter becomes immoral and loose you will be complaining but now you are laying the foundation for that. Why can’t she earn her marks? You should be very ashamed of yourself. Repent or face God’s Wrath!!!!
Hmm! 160 to 230 that ur daughter should be as dumb as you are to have pasted such a comment. I see the mass failure of children in examinations are mostly faults from parents, you encourage unseriousness in ur child… Keep it up and wrought completely.
wonderful throw back
You are a scammer. Nobody should fall in for this scam story. This person is up to something evil. Why would you be bold enough to make such comment if it is not to catch a victim?
Ýou’re the most føolísh åñð stúpíd pärêñt øf åll tímé. Íñfàçt ýóú døñt ðésêrvéd tø hávé â çhïlð. Idíot!
Jamb should be scrapped,allow the universities to conduct exams so that they will be responsible for the type of graduates they eventually produce,the graduates then become tagged half-baked if they fail to perform to expectation.
All i know is d truth and d truth is I want to go to this church an worship with these women i bet they are the most sexiest thick African beautiful queens to ever bounce up against and no panty on lol OMG you can’t be serious dats like a niggas paradise dont even tell me I can bring a nice rolled fat juicy blunt oh man ill pay to be there!!!!
out of the aboundant of d heart d mouth speaketh u sheer d same doctrine wt d cultist so called pastooor see revelation 22.11-12
so called pastor revelation
Another insane Pastor on the loose in Kenya. Christ’s second coming must indeed be nigh!
would you like me to pay the pastor a visit to lick his foreskin ..might help change his mind…i promise i won’t eat the pastor….purrr-.meoh
This is madness if its true.
Jesus sad be on ur guard, and do not let anyone deceive u,many claiming to be messiah,and they will deceive many.
This end time show
this are the end time church pastors, which are the agent of darkness,the enemy of light,the devil himself in form of light, the lord will judge them for the coming of Jesus his nigh.
true talk
耶和华将审判他们是 The lord will judge them yes
This sure is demonic pastor sent from hell to destroy the church. God does not need access into anyone but the heart. The Kenyan Govt. should arrest him and close the church. His next prophecy will probably be that his god says he should represent him by entering the mothers and children. Maythefire of Jehovah burn him on the pulpit soon.
that is d work of d devil,that pastor is an endtime pastor snd by d devil 2 destroy believers,we have 2 b wise nt 2 fall in 2 his trap
From the photo it seems as though he also required that they sit in the front seat.
Hé is not a pastor but an impostor. please let us pray for him and these dog like creatures that has possessed him.
my fellow pastors beware!
FOR NOW. NO LEADER IS SEEN TO BE GOOD LIKE BUHARI.
Can’t the pastors followers read the bible and understand.I blame them not the pastor.If he is corrupt, are they dumb?Even though I know some part of the bible is concocted.eg.Gen.19:30…Prov.5:15…2Kings18:27..etc These are handy work of similar fake believers
Unbelievable!
How sure are you about such thing. A good pastor can never do such and as for them the ladies if at all is true they don’t know they are doing and so also they don’t know the bible or they never understand it … Surely its an end time… May Allah see us through and forgives us for our sins we commited…
How sure are you about such thing. A good pastor can never do such and as for them the ladies if at all is true they don’t know what they are doing and so also they don’t know the bible or they never understand it … Surely its an end time… May Allah see us through and forgive us for every sin we commited…
What a honest man. No nigérian président could behave like u. We love u to become out Next leader.
Well its just the wicked man , the devil, so Beware!
The man is using the young girls for rituals
Is devil incanate please let us pray for him that God deliver him
Nothing strange any longer because the Bible is complete by informing us before time that; time ll come when things like this will be happening. and behold its happening around us already…END TIMES…God have mercy on us..
hammmmmmmm Christianity na waooooo
Sometimes i dont believe stories like this, but if there is any truth in this, my heart goes out to the female children in the church because i am sure sooner or later they will be sexually abused by the “pastors” and the so called elders and brothers in that place and most of them will grow up not even knowing that it is wrong. As for their parents it is either they are in the same demonic cult with the “pastor” or they are fools of the highest order. I think the Kenyan authorities should do something fast before they begin to destroy the innocent children in that gathering (certainly it is not a church)
Leaders of African countries must now found ways of regulating these churches in order to minimised danger that people will be getting into on going to church or in the name of Christ !!!
The end time has come, so we have to be aware.
Dis is total rubbish, dat pastor need 2 go 2 hell fire. she devil
Hahahaha!!! wonders wil neva end,since i started reading d bible i ve nt seen where God said women shuld nt wear pants n bra 2 church.He is nt God sent but since he is playing n camouflging wit God he will neva go unpunished.
Some Pastors are leading people to hell insteat of heaven. so we should be careful.
Very very bad a pastor 4 dat matter
dat pst is a demonic pst,may God ve mercy on him.
IS HE PST 4 GOD OR SATAN,WATCH IT IS END TIME.
very good comment Adawa
GOD ShOULD take absolute control about that situation is terrible
God save our sole
This is not a pastor,but a demonic work of satan,infact ,this shows that this is end time,please let children of God be careful of churches,this is am abomination news,may God have mercy,
Pure lie I think
Pure lie I think, this is a lie wrapped together inorder to entertain people.
Haa, dis is what they called wal-asri. End of life where fake pastor and other people calling their self man of God ll be preaching robish, direct people to d rong part. But as for those female too, they also hve interest in prostitude befor dat happen
do nt b surprise, mayb God has shown dat pastor where he’s heading to, he needs pple who wil go wit him, God wil surely punish him if refuse to change
If it’s true, data one of the sign dat end time has come.
SUCH PASTOR IS OPERATING UNDER EVIL INSRUCTION AND ANOINTING OF IS MASTER WHICH IS D DEVIL, PLS BE WANE IN OTHER NOT TO BE A VICTIM
a wolf in a sheeps clothing.
And U Shall Know The Truth And The Truth Shall Set You Free.This End Time,do Not Be Deceived! Hold Unto The Truth You Know.
hmmmn dis life is becoming Mister IOUs
God we judge sha Fake prophet sha Olorun arejo da
GOD WILL NEVER FORGIVE THAT FULL.
i m not supris we shld hop 2 c more of dem,,,b’coz na endtime b dis ooo
D Need 2 B Punished 4 Wat He Say But D End As Come
pastors should remember d wrd of lord jesus of how he says he dat comited any sin shal be for giving but he dat blasfem agst de hlygust shal not be forgiven.Am not a jugger so i wont jug any body but pls pastos of all kind stop lying against God.God is slow to anger at dsam tym is like a brim stone of fire dat burnet and tierret d flesh . may God have mercy upon us
hmm..omo wahalade o.evry body open ur eyez christ is comin soon 2 judge d earth.
End time. This action confirmed the word of GOD that ‘whoever that refused to be guided by the scripture of GOD shall be guided by the scripture of devil. And for the believers, this is the time to get closer to GOD the creator.
Now the spirit speaketh expressly,that in d later times some shall depart from d faith ,giving heed 2 seducing spirit, spaeking lies in hypocrisy…1st Timothy chpt 4 in action!
This is an agent from d pit of hell be ware
Is this a church? God forbid it! This is a brotel covering up as church,the man is under the spell of those ladies as they seem to have embraissed d new law!
Ths Is A Reflex Bombbalism! What Do Tis Little Bastard Dat Cal Hmself PASTOR Up To. True Pastrs Preach 2 D Women 2 Hide Every Of Thier PRIVATES, Frankly Speaking This Luks Lyk An International Party Nt A Church…We Trust Our Gud Christain Fellows Cannever Do That. This Pastor Is Nt A Christain Bt Only Camouflage In Christainity 2 Achive Hs Satanic Goals. May Allah Demolsh Hs Goals And Distingrate Hs Tissues At D Bottm Of Hell!
THIS IS NOT A MAN OF GOD BUT A SATANIC AGENT SENT FROM THE PIT OF HELL TO DISTROY HUMAN ON EARTH. GOD HAVE MERCY ON US.
End time
the pastor should try and repent for the kingdom of God is at hand
If d pastor is a deceiver, aren’t d women beleiver? RUBISH!!!
we r coming 2 endin of d world bcus we r at end time
dec 18 ,2014 This is end time ,the pastor is agent of the devil.
It’s madness.Such Pastor is from the pit of hell.The women that went without bra and panties obviously need salvation! It’s sad that instead of winning souls for Christ some supposed Pastors are Leading people to hell.End time! !
Dat pastor is already dead for using d name f GOD ALMIGHTY to do evil may god punish him & send him to hell
He is mistaken 4 a pastor,he is rather a devil messenger,thank God he is nt a Nigerian!!!
dis pastor must b stone 2 death and looking 4 a person 2 rape IDIOLT! .IT IS A MADNESS
dis pastor must b stone 2 death and looking 4 a person 2 rape AND NED DELIVERANCE
STRAIGHT 2 HELL,HE WILL BURN 2 ASHES.
it’s unfortunate dat people til behave folish by dis time of the day,i thing by church go’wa should know everything about d bible n know when their so called leader or pastor want to lead to evil.dis is time we the christian should be wise n pray for the holy spirit direction becuase without the holy spirit we are doom. May God help us in Jesus name amen
he is nt a pastor, he was sent 4rm devil 2 destroy de world but God will help us is end time
dat useless pst as bcme an instrument of d devil wonders shall neva end
MY GOD WHO REWARDETH MAN ACCORDING TO HIS DEEDS SHAL REWARD DAT SO CAL PASTOR ACCORDING TO HIS WORK, MY HAPINES IS DIS WOTSOEVA A MAN SOWETH DAT HE REAPETH,WOT U AND ME SHUD B ASKING OURSELF IS DIS WHERE WIL I SPEND MY ENTERNITY BICOS SOON D TRUMPET WIL SOUND AND D SAINTS SHAL B RAPTURED I PRAY DAT AL OF US RUNING DIS RACE TOGETHER WIL NEVA, EVA RUN IT IN VAIN AMEN.
Hmmm!Brothers and sisters inhumanity why don’t we reflect and ponder upon this,who asked them to go to church in the first place and mixed with men talkless of going without underwears?Produce your evidences Oh you christians of the world!
rubbish d pastor is a big fool nd d members are idiots
D world iz cuming 2 an end. D bible hv said it dat at d end of d world false preacher’s shall rise. He iz not a real man of GOD…
rubbish d pastor is a big fool nd d members are bastard
D pastor is a devil if god says dat someone wil go to heaven is nt like dat pastor
I Wish God Will Surely Recupurate Me So As For Me To Put An End To This Nonesense,the Girls Are sexy Vampires Baliving On Such Immaginalization Tagged Doctrine
Is a matter of fact indeed if you plant a good seed to your farm you will also harvest a good potion of what you saw yet but many up to now are yet to understand
Wat type of church should we call dis or wat type of pastor should we call dat.nowander d word of God will definately come to dat;in the latter tym strange things will begin to happen moreover,God dosent play with his personalty with anybody.
Pastor? I doubt if he is truly one. He dat nameth d name of God should depart from iniquity. Beware of d wrath of God!!
Lets pray for men of God,pals for satan d devil is really out for them plsss!
D devil is so stupid to hv brot up dis to lead souls to hell cos d wise cannever be deceived.
AN AGENT OF SATAN,BT IS IT A MUST DAT GIRLS WIL WORSHIP IN DAT CHURCH? D GIRLS AR 2 B PUNISHED IF DEY GO ASTRAY 4RM D WORD OF GOD,DEY AR NT LAME CAN’T DEY FLEW AWAY FRM SUCH CHURCH,BRETHREN BEWARE OF D 2ND COMING OF JESUS [THE MASTER] HE CAME AS A LAMB B4 BT NW HE IX COMING AS A LION.BEWARE!BEWARE!!BEWARE!!!
May God have marcy on us hmmmmmmmm pastor indeed
Diz anoda Bibble Haram sect may d Lord show us d
right part to his salvation ameen
It is one of the signs of end time. Beware!
For his followers, d av n’t had a personal relationship wit Christ b/c if so 2Timothy 2:19 wil b der manual .
We should be very careful, for this is the end time, those ladies might also be an agent of the Satan as well. The Pastor is also an agent. We just have to be careful.
be warned! for the kingdom of God is at hand. the time will come when son will rise against father,nation against nation, prestilence of disease everywhere, false prohet will rise up in my name doing fake miracle.(matt.24:1-end)
If People can appear in Church like this, truly, The end has fully come, one needs to be careful enough.
Pastor are u teaching jesusdoctrine or re u teaching 4rm d pit of hell
dat can of pastor. i cal dem bubuyaya bcoz they ar nt true man of god,infart i pray 2 god want day fire distroy dem.
the man is not a pastor rather, he is an anti christ. the Bible had foretold us of such.matt 24, 2Tim 3:16.
The Bible Say By Their Fruith You Shall Kwon Them Is Not Bablical.
God have mercy on us!! end time tinz..
God said my people perish cos they lack knowledge and bible say study to show itself approved and He God said study and mediate the book of law (the bible) day and night .everybody is a child of God. BT it depends how closer you are with Him.the pastor is fake winning souls for the devik
We christain wl need 2 be careful of END Time virious.
he is nt a pastor bt devil incanate
The so called pastor is not a pastor he is a satan.the governmen should take hm to a leave inprism
The Holy bible said: And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many. (Matthew 24:11). With this insight, you don’t need to wait for a sykiatric susayer to first tell you that reverend Njohi of The Lord’s propeller Redemption Church in Andora phase 2, an eastern suburb in Nairobi is a false prophet before you believe. As an evangelist from Christ reconciliation Ministry Inc., i therefore, advice the congregation of the Lord’s propeller redemption Church to be careful of reverend Njohi’s doctrine because it not Christ doctrine or he will disceitfully lead you all to hell fire. A place of torment and where their worm dieth not and the fire is not quench. He that have ear to hear, let he or she hear and stand by the true word of God.
stop deceiving urself, all that have been commenting he is dis he is that, the real wordings/commandments /injunctions of the Bible are not being practiced by anyone, anymore. christianity only preaches prosperity and immorality. today u c pple going to the most beautiful churches with handsome pastors. some even have women as their pastors, or prophetess. where in the Bible are all these. it is the christian doctrine that turn underwear to outer jack. enything that can bring money to the ministry goes.now is not the time to complain. have u ever heard of temple of satan, is aleays churches. the popes and bishops use illuminaty signs. imagine telling ur children to become Father or Mother, havung done that, u c them in big cars, do u ever ask urself where do all these money come from? the only law being used by the Christians now from the old testament is the one that ordain the payment of tithe. And jesus(peace be on him) was not given any book, He said he came not to add or remove from the book(his predecessor) but to follow it as it is. where are all d laws that the Christians are using now……that is because of no guidance…… let’s ask for God’s guidance and by is grace one ll b guided from all these idiotic pastors that are extorting pple for there belief. AZGAAD.
@anonymous, can u provide evidence that said jesus was not give new laws. even we muslim believe that Allah said ” ….and we gave Isa the son of marry the the guidance (Injil)….” eventhough it has been adultrated by them.But it is wrong islamically to disagree with the world of Allah knowingly .May Allah forgive us. To the other wat u said is right they practice there so call religion wit ignorantly.
D Female Congregants R So Stupid N Lose.bt D Pastor Z Rily A Devilish Man….he Shud Repent Or Face D Wrath Of D Almighty God
we r in end time
god save us 4rm dis wicked pple pastor 4 dat mattle 2 hell wit him(AMEN),
Wot All Of U Ar Seein Shows Dat Islam Is D Only Way 2 Salvation
dis is a big leson 4 christian 2 4get abt my pastor say! my pastor say!!! and focus on d life acording 2 d bible and that of jesus himself…
END TIME IS NEAR. MY BRETHEN
I love to attend this Church… Infact…. they should not wear anything sef….. keep it up Pastor….
please my breathren let us be watchful and sober in prayer becuse this is the end time. such church is not meant for heaven bound christian
this is demonic
This is just a sign of antiChrist
Dis Is Nt Just Odinary Its Spiritual,for A Whole Pastor To Just Change Him Mendular To Another Part Of Sin,he Is Just An Agent Of Hell,we Have To Be Careful Ppl… And Plz If U Havent Repent Plz Do So
d pastor may b using somtin 2 talk 2 dem, cos we are in end time alredy, satan is lookin 4 all means 2 gain pple 2 himself, so beware d church u attend, d pastor u go 2,if d church u attend al dey can preach is prosperity den get out, God has his own reason 2 bring dis out it mayb bcos of u pls God love u and he doesnt want u 2 perish it is wel
may god change their minds
Nawaaoo . Everyone deserves to change for a better society .
it is strange how ppeoplel ike to be deceived.deep down in your mind worshipers is it normal to do that or say that in church of god you better run for your dear life9
even Jesus said it I know my people.
dis is absolutely rubbish because it is not done
I just hope this is not true
What about the men? Maybe the pastor’s preaching style has not made the right effects. Foolish pastor, hell awaits if you don’t repent.
THE DEVIL IS AT WORK. ONLY THE GULLIBLE SHALL BE DECEIVED. TRUE BELIEVERS MUST RUN AWAY FROM THAT SO-CALLED PASTOR’S GATE OF HELL CAALED CHURCH! ITS THE HOME OF ABOMINATION!
Odiegwu,let be careful
SEX IN THE CHURCH.LET THE PASTORS SATISFY THEIR SEXUAL APPETITES THROUGH VIEWING THE INNER PART OF THEIR FEMALE CONGREGANTS.IT IS ALL GOOD SAYS THE LORD
they are fools 4 satan…..
It’s hard time for Christian to rise up and fight.ourspirtaul battle are not carnel. But against spiritual wickedness ln the high places some churches depend on denomination and not God command. Bible is our test book and Holy Spirit is our teacher. If we keep these at mind. Demonic pastors should not have their way over us. Jesus already told ur that many pastors will come in my name that he did this and that. We knew his reply. Christian keep hold on faith. Don’t be deceive by what you see or hear. A day of judgment are near.
If this is true, then he should be practicing from the new Testament
Reverend u have given them an inconclusive instruction, why not they converge naked for u to enter them?
it is true we are the end time this man did not his own deceiving spirit, what over populated churches today who also tell members to come to church as you like, some members will say their pastor say it’s doesn’t matter it is
an old testament law receiving many in the making money riding on big jeep living in dupe less. this is real Antichrist, force prophet. God pls help us to overcome them.
HE SHOULD BEG GOD TO FORGIVE HIM AND REPENT, FOR ALL HAVE SINNED AND COME SHORT OF THE GLORY OF GOD
Is this really true? And people that calls themselves Christians still worship in a such place. That pastor is an agent of devil, may God forgive him.
its written in book of mathew 24:3-12, God have mercy opon mankind
At first God created man naked. Sin brought about clothing. If they do that with clear intentions, l do not see anything wrong. My problems here is the intents of the pastor and his congregation. Are there no where in the world where people still go naked yet they still live decent lives. There you will see majority of ladies who are still virgins
No wonder!!! Pastors are also human being; they have sexual desires like any other person.Therefore, preventing them from marriage is what is causing all these. I have just came across a news that “a pastor was sacked in Kaduna for marrying two wives.”
What is the church address exactly, please? I need to see it to believe it
Where is the church? I need to visit it
why not tell the women to undressed themselves before entering the church? foolish man of Satan.
what nonsense, that so-called pastor is not serious he just wants to looking at ladies private parts if they sit anyhow. He is Devil himself.
MAY GOD FORGIVE HIM IF IT IS TRUE
Muslim women has been liberated from all these nonsense,