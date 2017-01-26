A jilted engineer, Ogundare allegedly murdered his lover, his rival and poisoned himself in Ebijimi Street in the Meiran area of Lagos.

The woman, Oriyomi Folarin, a divorcee popularly called Iya Corner, operated a beer parlor on the street and had three grown-up children.

PUNCH learnt that the engineer opened the shop for the woman and rented an apartment for her in the Agbado area of Ogun State.

Around 9am on Sunday, Ogundare, who was said to be a building engineer, reportedly stormed the shop with a gallon of petrol, poured it on the woman and his rival, Akinade Omole, aka Currency, and set them ablaze.

The fire was also said to have spread to Ogundare’s hand while fleeing the scene. It was learnt that Omole and Folarin died in a hospital in the community on Monday from the burns they suffered.

On hearing of the death of the duo, Ogundare, who had gone into hiding, reportedly poisoned himself.

A resident, who gave his name only as Femi said that Ogundare had seen the Highlander Jeep that Omole parked at a filling station a few metres away from the beer parlour and had trailed him.

Femi said, “The engineer bought fuel in a jerrycan and headed for Iya Corner’s shop. I never thought he had any sinister motive. On getting there, he met Iya Corner and Currency chatting as Currency ate eba.

“He poured the fuel on them and set them abalze. The fire caught him in the hand but he escaped. By the time people assisted Iya Corner and Currency to put out the fire, they had suffered serious burns. Currency’s private parts were affected. They died on Monday.”