Below are the results from the English Premier League matches played over the weekend;
Match Day 36
1.) West Ham United 1 – 0 Tottenham Hotspurs
2.) Manchester City 5 – 0 Crystal Palace
3.) Bournemouth 2 – 2 Stoke City
4.) Hull City 0 – 2 Sunderland
5.) Leicester City 3 – 0 Watford
6.) Swansea 1 – 0 Everton
7.) Liverpool 0 – 0 Southampton
8.) Arsenal 2 – 0 Manchester United
9.) Chelsea Vs Middlesborough to be played Monday, May 8 at 8pm
Spanish La Liga Match Day 36 Results
1.) Sevilla 1-1 Real Sociedad
2.) Sporting Gijon 1 – 1 Las Palmas
3.) Atletico Madrid 1 – 0 Eibar
4.) Barcelona 4 – 1 Villareal
5.) Granada 0- 4 Real Madrid
6.) Deportivo Alaves 1 – 0 Atletico Bilbao
7.) Valencia 4 – 1 Osasuna
8.) Deportivo La Coruna 1 – 2 Espanyol
9.) Malaga 3 – 0 Celta Vigo
10.) Leganes Vs Real Betis to be played Monday, May 8 At 7:45pm