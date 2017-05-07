Below are the results from the English Premier League matches played over the weekend;

Match Day 36

1.) West Ham United 1 – 0 Tottenham Hotspurs

2.) Manchester City 5 – 0 Crystal Palace

3.) Bournemouth 2 – 2 Stoke City

4.) Hull City 0 – 2 Sunderland

5.) Leicester City 3 – 0 Watford

6.) Swansea 1 – 0 Everton

7.) Liverpool 0 – 0 Southampton

8.) Arsenal 2 – 0 Manchester United

9.) Chelsea Vs Middlesborough to be played Monday, May 8 at 8pm



Spanish La Liga Match Day 36 Results

1.) Sevilla 1-1 Real Sociedad

2.) Sporting Gijon 1 – 1 Las Palmas

3.) Atletico Madrid 1 – 0 Eibar

4.) Barcelona 4 – 1 Villareal

5.) Granada 0- 4 Real Madrid

6.) Deportivo Alaves 1 – 0 Atletico Bilbao

7.) Valencia 4 – 1 Osasuna

8.) Deportivo La Coruna 1 – 2 Espanyol

9.) Malaga 3 – 0 Celta Vigo

10.) Leganes Vs Real Betis to be played Monday, May 8 At 7:45pm