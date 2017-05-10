Unknown gunmen have shot dead the aide-de-camp of Enugu State Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo.

The ADC, a police sergeant identified as Helen Sunday gunned down around 10:00 pm on Tuesday night in the Abakpa-Nike area of Enugu.

PUNCH reports that the ADC was on her way home from work when she was attacked by the hoodlums.

It was gathered that the hoodlums attacked the policewoman when she dropped from a tricycle, popularly known as ‘Keke NAPEP’.

The motive for the attack however remains unclear.

While some residents of Abakpa-Nike, where the incident occurred, attributed the killing to armed robbery others suggested she might have been assassinated.

It was also learnt that the hoodlums escaped after killing the police sergeant.