The Enugu state house of assembly on Tuesday, May 9 passed the amended gubernatorial pension bill meant to give life pension to elected governors and their deputies.

While presenting the bill for its third reading, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, leader of the house, said the bill sought to give lifetime pension to governors and deputy governors who were not impeached in office.

Hs said the amendment became necessary “to accommodate governors who helped to develop the state from the old Anambra and old Enugu states as well as the present politically elected governors in new Enugu state”.

Paul Nnajiofor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nkanu east, said the amendment was “long overdue.”

“This law as amended will give our respected and revered elder statesmen their due and appreciate them for the immense contribution to the development of the state,’’ he said.

Mary Ugwu, also of the PDP, Enugu south II, said the amended law would make future governors and their deputies “serve with dedication and transparency”.

According to her, “the bill will have an enduring effect on chief executives of the state and make them serve meritoriously; knowing that he or she has something to fall back on tomorrow after office.”

Edward Ubochi, the house speaker, thanked the lawmakers “for doing a good job.”

“This will make them be like and feel like others and also reap the benefit of their immense contributions to the development of the present Enugu State,” he said.