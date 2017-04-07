Biafra supporters have been advised to shelve the idea of seceding from the country. as the United Kingdom remains solidly behind one and indivisible Nigeria.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria Paul Arkwright made this affirmation at a public lecture titled “‎Brexit: Lessons, Challenges and Opportunities for Nigeria”, at the Federal University, Lokoja, on Thursday, April 6.

Speaking on the position of Britain on the groups pushing to break from Nigeria, the envoy‎ said the UK remained firm in its support for one Nigeria.

He noted that the unity of Nigeria should not be negotiable, stressing that the country will be better under one umbrella.

“The strength of Nigeria is not in her money or oil but her greatest asset remains her well-endowed and resourceful people,” Arkwright said.