The 3rd runner up at the maiden edition of the West African Idol in 2007, Eric Arubayi is dead.

The Gospel singer believed to be in his early 30s, reportedly died on Saturday at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital having fallen sick earlier in the week and was rushed to the hospital.

Efforts to get an official statement from his family proved abortive.

He is survived by his wife of three years, Chinonso, and a child.