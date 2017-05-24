A former British parliamentarian and military officer, Eric Stuart Joyce has again told Nigerians that it was normal in a democratic setting to continue hoping that President Buhari is alive.
The ex-lawmaker had over the weekend sympathised with Aisha Buhari and Nigeria over the reported death of Buhari.
He sent the condolence via his Twitter handle,@EricJoyce
A day later, the parliamentarian asked Nigerians to demand the whereabouts of the number one citizen.
Then on Tuesday, via the same platform,@EricJoyce, his twitter handle, the ex-lawmaker advised Nigerians to keep hoping their president is still alive.
While replying a twitter user @Oshowkolo who wrote, [email protected] please provide credible evident that PMB is dead.”
Eric Joyce said, “No. In a democracy, it’s fair to expect to be confident your president is alive.”
