A former British parliamentarian and military officer, Eric Stuart Joyce has again told Nigerians that it was normal in a democratic setting to continue hoping that President Buhari is alive.

The ex-lawmaker had over the weekend sympathised with Aisha Buhari and Nigeria over the reported death of Buhari.

He sent the condolence via his Twitter handle,@EricJoyce

A day later, the parliamentarian asked Nigerians to demand the whereabouts of the number one citizen.

Then on Tuesday, via the same platform,@EricJoyce, his twitter handle, the ex-lawmaker advised Nigerians to keep hoping their president is still alive.

While replying a twitter user @Oshowkolo who wrote, [email protected] please provide credible evident that PMB is dead.”

Eric Joyce said, “No. In a democracy, it’s fair to expect to be confident your president is alive.”