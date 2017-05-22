Just as death rumours continue to trail Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, an ex-UK politician in the United Kingdom and former soldier, Eric Joyce, has taken to his Twitter handle to announce the death of President Buhari and also sympathised with Aisha Buhari.
Very sad to learn hear of the death of President Buhari, whom I campaigned for. Thoughts with his wife @aishambuhari and family. #buhari
— Eric Joyce (@ericjoyce) May 19, 2017
The president of one of the world’s largest and most sensitive countries died in London today.In our main news bulletins, not a word.#Buhari
— Eric Joyce (@ericjoyce) May 19, 2017
