Big Brother Naija fake housemates, Ese Eriata and Jon Ogah have been evicted from the game.

Ese and Jon were sent into the house two weeks ago just for the purpose of causing drama and were not competing for the N25million prize.

You will recall that last Monday, Big brother nullified all the housemates nominations which kept all of them in suspense after several housemates were found to be conspiring with each other, eg Ese and Jon then Kemen and Marvis.

There was also a twist to the game this evening as all the housemates except Bally and Bisola have been up for automatic eviction which means the eviction show which usually takes place on Monday night has been cancelled.

The Head of House(HOH)task will take place at that time instead and the winner of the task is automatically immune from eviction for the week.

Bisola and Bally who have immunities are on vacation for some days.