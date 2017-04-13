The $50 million uncovered in a residential building located at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) allegedly belongs to the sacked Managing Director, Operations at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, Sahara Reporters claims.

Nnamdi-Ogbue, was sacked along side other three top Managing Directors at the NNPC over the ‘missing’ petrol scandal involving Capital Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited owned by businessman, Ifeanyi Ubah.

According to Sahara Reporters, a cook who served Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, absconded with cash and pieces of jewelry worth $6million in 2016.

The cook, Mr. Gabel Segbedji, a national of Benin Republic, took off with the loot in a Toyota Camry car, which also belonged to her boss.

The operation leading to the discovery was followed by a whistle blower’s confidential alert received by the anti-graft agency in the early hours of Wednesday.

The breakdown of the money found in the house is $43.4million, £27,800 and N23.2million.

On getting to the building, operatives met the entrance door locked. Guards at the gate explained that nobody resides in the apartment, but some persons come in and out once in a while.

Monies were found in two of the four-bedroom apartment. A further search of the wardrobe by operatives in one of the rooms was found to be warehousing three fireproof cabinets disguisedly hidden behind wooden panels of the wardrobe. Upon assessing the content of the cabinets, neatly arranged were US dollars, British pound sterling, and some naira notes in sealed wrappers.

The facility is said to be owned by a former PDP Chairman, Adamu Mu’azu.