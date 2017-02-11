About four assasins, heavily armed with AK-47s gruesomely murdered a man suspected to be an Etisalat director at Siluku Road, Benin, Edo State on Friday, February 10.

The horrible incident was witnessed by a Facebook user, Sochima Nweke, who said the victim and his family – wife & baby son – were driving in a white Hilux van when it was overtaken and blocked by the assasins.

The men opened fire and rained bullets into the victim, killing him instantly. The wife of the deceased escaped unharmed but their baby son was shot.

I was driving along siluko road in benin city, close to oliha market , with this white hilux vehicle far far ahead of me, suddenly a black toyota highlander overtook,me a high speed, while i was wondering wat kind of speed dat highlander was on, the next tin i saw , same highlander double crossed this white toyota hilux 2016:model, while i held my brakes, to observe wats happening btw those two vehicles, only for me to see 4 men on black and black, steped down from d highlander, with heavy ak 47, opened fire on dis hilux van, blew d passengers side front tire, sprayed bullets allover dese hilux, den one of dem went to these man driving the hilux, opened his door and finished him up , immediately they zoomed off, while all dese all dese has happened, people who ran for dere dear life started comming out wen d police at 45 division came to d scene,i went dere to discover that d man who was assasinated happens to be d director of Etisalat benin city, with his wife and little kid inside, d little boy was shot, while his wife was lucky to have missed d bullet , bcos she was at d back sit

Infact my spirit left me and came bck

Wat a brutal assasination. God pls save yhua children

