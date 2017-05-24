Legendary boxer, Evander Holyfield was today, May 24, recieved by Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode at the Lagos House in Ikeja.

The governor wrote on his Instagram account, “Lagos welcomes a 4-time world heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield. An icon. A Champion. Our Pride.

“This visit will open doors to international sporting events and professionals in Lagos. We will collaborate with Evander Holyfield Foundation and its ideals to promote youth engagements through sports.”

Holyfield, who is billed to slug it out with former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at an exhibition boxing match, is in Lagos as part of activities marking the Golden Jubilee anniversary of the State, and to also give back to the society through his foundation.

He is the only four-time world heavyweight champion, having held the WBA, WBC, IBF, and lineal titles from 1990 to 1992; the WBA, IBF, and lineal titles again from 1993 to 1994; the WBA title from 1996 to 1999; the IBF title from 1997 to 1999; and the WBA title for a fourth time from 2000 to 2001.

The legendary boxer announced donation of $3million worth of health equipment to Lagos State Government, a gesture which Governor Ambode commended and urged other sports legends and individuals to emulate.

See more photos below;