This scripture is drummed repeatedly into Christians on Sundays. However, the only time Jesus mentioned tithing in scripture, he pointed out that it was not a weighty matter of the law. (Matthew 23:23). Hebrews says people only receive tithes “according to the law.” (Hebrews 7:5). It then insists tithing (and everything else under the law) has been annulled: “The former regulation is set aside because it was weak and useless.” (Hebrews 7:18-19). Nevertheless, mercenary pastors continue to insist on the payment of tithes.
Latter-day Pharisees
Tithe-collecting pastors counter this by maintaining the payment of tithes pre-dated the law. Here Abraham is cited as the cardinal example of someone who paid tithes before the promulgation of the Law of Moses, as did Jacob, his grandson. However, such arguments are disingenuous.
Before the law, tithing was at best an example but not a commandment. Moreover, pastors fail to mention that Abraham only tithed once in his lifetime. When he did, he did not even tithe his own money: he tithed the spoils of war. He gave ten percent of the plunder he took when he rescued Lot to Melchisedec, king of Salem. But then he did not even keep the rest but returned it (all ninety percent) to the king of Sodom.
For his part, Jacob also tithed only once. He did this in a “let’s make a deal” arrangement he offered to God:“Jacob made a vow, saying, ‘If God will be with me, and keep me in this way that I am going, and give me bread to eat and clothing to put on, so that I come back to my father’s house in peace, then the LORD shall be my God. And this stone which I have set as a pillar shall be God’s house, and of all that you give me I will surely give a tenth to you.’” (Genesis 28:20-22). This kind of deal about accepting God only under certain self-serving conditions should certainly not be a term of reference for any serious believer.
Lies upon lies
Pastors hide from church-members the fact that money was not acceptable as tithe. The tithe was a tenth of the seed and fruit of the land and of the animals which ate of the land. (Leviticus 27:30-32). That is why God says:“Bring all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be FOOD in my house.” (Malachi 3:10). He does not say“that there may be MONEY in my house.” The food was used to feed the Levites, the poor, widows, orphans and strangers.
Pastors also conveniently fail to teach the biblical tithe. The principles of tithing were not laid down by Malachi. They were laid down by Moses. The study of Moses’ guidelines quickly reveals that the biblical tithe has no application whatsoever to Christians and is mischievously violated by tithe-collecting pastors today.
According to the Law of Moses, the tithe was divided into three allocations. The first year, it was given to the Levite. The second year, it was given to widows, orphans and the poor. The third year, it was eaten in the company of the faithful before the Lord as thanksgiving for his faithfulness. (Deuteronomy 14:22-28). In the seventh year, there was no planting and no reaping and therefore no tithing.
So the next time your pastor asks you to pay tithe, ask him about the seventh-year reprieve. Also ask him if you can give your tithe to the orphanage, or bring it as food items to be eaten in church. Believe me; he will not agree with you because it is your money he is after.
Inapplicability of tithes
Servants or slaves who worked on the land did not tithe because the land did not belong to them. Since only agricultural and animal resources were included, a fisherman gave no tithe of his fisheries. Neither did a miner or a carpenter pay tithes, nor anyone from the various professional occupations. So if you are not a farmer or a keeper of livestock, tell your 419 pastor tithing is biblically inapplicable to you.
Moreover, the only people authorised to receive tithes were the Levites. (Hebrews 7:5). So if your Pastor is a “tithe-collector,” ask him if he happens to be a Jew. Remind him that, even though a Jew, Jesus could not receive the tithe because he was not from the tribe of Levi but from that of Judah.
The trick, of course, is for pastors today to claim we are “Levites.” If your pastor is one such dissembler, ask him if he lives as a Levite. Remind him that Levites had no land and did not have private property. Ask him also how he knows he is from the tribe of Levi, which happens to be one of the lost tribes of Israel. Point out to him that even Jewish rabbis don’t claim to be Levites today because all Jewish genealogical records were lost with the destruction of the Temple in AD 70, ensuring that it is no longer possible to ascertain the true identity of Levites.
Therefore, if Jews no longer tithe because the Levites are a lost tribe, how can Christian pastors collect tithes when we are not even Jewish, how much more Levites? If Jewish rabbis, whose terms of reference remain the Old Testament no longer collect tithes, then pastors who insist Christians are under a New Testament have no business doing so.
The conclusion then is inescapable. Every pastor who collects tithes is nothing but “a thief and a robber.” (John 10:1).
32 on “[OPINION] Every Pastor Who Collects Tithes Is A Thief By Pastor Femi Aribisala”
YES SIR! YOU ARE MORE THAN CORRECT. DASTARDLY ACT OF HOODED PERPETRATORS…LIE LIE PASTORS, THIEFS!
You are a very religious man u must be a philosopher not an annointed pastor
Dear succeder don’t follow him yet so you don’t eat your destiny by rubbing God cos this kind of words comes to decive the elects of God that you are. Pls finish the book of malachi. Jesus never came to abolish but to fulfill the whole law Read R romance 5 to end so that you can have the grace to pay without thinking of your strenght. Is better you’re chitted on earth and discover it in heaven – but already you’re in heaven than to follow a Reader with philosophy of morality and discover you r in hell where you can’t be cheeted any more forever but in toment for not allowing God to pertake in your worldy wealth. Which you can’t be buriel with. Thank you
Ole. Thief.
You should be ashamed of yourself, thieving moron
Hello sir, I agree with you on Jesus chist came to fulfill the Law. But you did not specify which of the laws he came to fulfil. TITHING DOES’NT MAKE YOU GO TO HEAVEN and Vice versa. You can pay 100% as tithe and still go to HELL. Your reward for tithes end here on earth. There are only few churches who preaches salvation, repentance more than tithe.
Onoja G.Stop deceiving the people
Dear friend, I will not blame you for your post. I will only advise you not to use modernization to confuse others. Jesus Christ did not come to the world to destroy the old testament, instead He came to fulfill it.
Either you believe it or not, bible standard will not change.
We are enjoying the blessing that follows tithing so, stop confusing us. More so , you are delaying the blessing of your church members if you are indeed a true pastor.
As for me, the sound doctrine of bible will not change because of any heresy. I submit
Maybe we have to go to heaven to ask from God the right thing to do concerning tithing. Whether to pay it or not, or even make it optional, thanks.
The bible also said, at d end time alot will claim they are frm God, dey will be out to deceive pple. That is why we so called christians shuld knw d word of God in n out so dat nobdy will deceive u. Anytin u get as a worker frm whatever u do, office work, farmer etc, 10% of it is ur tithe. If u are nt a farmer, so u wont give God frm what u earn? Pls lets wake up to d truth of d word of God. Thank u
Who does the money go to? Orphan or poor. Certainly not, it goes to the fat cat calling themselves a man of God not knowing that they are a man of satan
the idea is personal and is devilish,remember that even JESUS CHRIST they has a treasurer,that is judas whenever they need to spend they tell judas to collect some money,the writer should remember JESUS himself did not use car or plane in any journey but donkey and wooden ship,nowadays and then are not the same,money is seriously needed to run the things of GOD perfectly,like publicity,crusades,printing of tracks/handbils/posters/banners etc which the old prophets did not use,the essence of tithing is for blessings of GOD ,so the writter needs to undergo serious counseling,teachings and deliverance
remember that preaching the gospel is for every christian and not for levites alone as mentioned by writter(mark 16;15)
remember that preaching the gospel is for every christian and not for levites alone as mentioned /written(mark 16;15)
Pastor femi are you talking from the Spirit of the Lord God of Host. Go back again on your kneels to Jesus Christ asking Him what to preach and teach people of the LORD. The central theme of preaching and preaching of the LORD Jesus Christ based on Kingdom of God or Kingdom of heaven, appears 98 times in the N/T.Then, remember in the Scripture, Mathew 5:17. Don’t be the enemy of your Church.
you are blessed pastor, but you may need to know that the widows ofans etc still need this thite or how do you care for them ? You may need to Read d Buk of deutronomy again cos something is missing in your expositions. Thank you very much.
DEAR ARIBISALA,YOU ARE A JOURNALIST BUT FAR BETTER THAN CRIMINALS IN NIGERIA CALLED PASTORS/MEN OF GOLD. THEY HAVE USED OCCULT MEANS,SOCERY,MAGIC AND ALL KINDS OF LIES TO STEAL,KILL AND DESTROY INNOCENT NIGERIANS LEADING THEM TO SERVE SATAN THEREBY INCREASING THE HELL FIRE. ALL THESE CRIMINALS SUCH AS OYAKHILOME,ADEBOYE,MOUKA,SUNDAY ADELAJA,SULEIMAN,OYEDEPO, MOUNTAIN AND FIRE,ASHIMOLOWO,UMAH UKPAI,OKONKWO, T.B JOSHUA,MBAKA ETC ETC ARE CRIMINALS AND MAY GOD SAVE INNOCENT SOULS CAGED TODAY WITHOUT THERE KNOWLEDGE.LET EVERY SINCERE CHRISTIAN HOPING FOR HEAVEN SERVE GOD IN SPIRIT(INDWELLING SPIRIT OF GOD)AND TRUTH(IN CHRIST JESUS ALONE).THESE MEN ARE WORSHIPERS OF WEALTH/MONEY AND NOT GOD.MIRACLES FROM THE DARK KINGDOM AND OCCOULT/MAMMAID POWERS FROM THE WATER.SERVE GOD ALONE THROUGH JESUS CHRIST AS YOUR LORD AND SAVIOUR AND NOT BISHOPS,REVERENDS,PROPHETS,GENERAL OVERSEERS ETC.JESUS IS LORD!
I don’t know how you people take panadol for another man’s headache. allow those who pay tithe to do so, after all they money belong to them. Mind your business.
Then don’t deceive people who dont tithe lies that they go to hell. You do not need to pay tithe to be prosperous or go to heaven. You may be more prosperous for paying cos ive seen rich getting richer anf poor getting poorer not bcos they tithe or not but bcos there are weightier issues than tithe. I believe tithe works but not for everybody. If God already written your destiny, ur tithes cant change it. He can deside to Punish or bless you whether you tithe or not.
sir pls don’t Chang the bible ,pls keep ur own philosophy….09057671989
Tithe was,is and shall be
Well Pastor Femi, pls issue of religion in this country should be handle with levity.coming openly to discuss the tithe issue on net or medial i dont think its the best, it can only give room to unbeleivers to make monkery of the religion,God has bring out of Nija to day men of God that has done or save many souls from distruction. discuss the issue with men\women that God gave the idear so that what u think is right might be wrong after full study of scripture.
Men of God whose poor tithe payers cant afford the schools created out of thier tithings. This is ofcus not the headache of the tither. So, also it is not the headache of a pastor to know who pays and who dont in his local church or where they pay to. It is God that does the incease, so let him judge. You may pay tithe and still experience devourer? Why?
hebrw 8:7 For if that first covenant had been faultless, then should no place have been sought for the second
malachi is part of old
Hmmmmm…..Some people really do have enough time to spend on rubbish. And to receive attention, they add pastor at the end of their name. You are one he’ll of a cunning deceiver I pray God forgives you for this mess you wrote here.
Thank you for that. Nigerian Pastors esp are known for that.e.g, you ask them: “What is your name sir?” They answer: “Rev. Pastor Fadare Michael” Lols.. Some are even here as “anonymous”. They hide their identity to advise us on this weighty matter. Lets have your names, not Pastor or anonymous.
My Christian brothers and sisters..I don’t know pastor Femi in person but I completely believe that he is a true servant of our Lord Jesus Christ and have a divine mandate to open the eyes of fellow believers to the subtle but deceitful manipulation of the word of God concerning tithe to extort money from their foolish and already hypnotised members..I am not saying that we should not contribute to the up keeping of the church but we should that on the basis of love and not law..The big question all these tithe collecting pastors is “ If God actually called you to serve him, did he call you to serve him with other peoples money? If God touches the heart of a believer to give to his local church, he can even give all that he have and not 10% But the moment youcompel him to pay 10% of his earnings, it automatically becomes TAX wether you nickname it as tithe or not..Listen, the moment Christ came, we became free from laws and are guides by love which is in Christ Jesus. Open your eyes !!! Tithe is obtaining by trick..OBT. Pastor Femi, don’t be discouraged by the comments posted by some mushroom pastors who obviously are beneficiaries of this Wayo tithe..May God bless your mission..
Malachi 3:14: Christian must pay their tithes.
Mathew 23:23: Woe is on those who collect tithes.
Luke 1:42: Woe on those who pays tithes
the church leadership is being more secular than spiritual ,more worldly .i supose the poor cant cease among us.how many poor is benefiting from the church.we have the poor on the street ,handicaps .we have disaster in many parts of nigeria and other poor nations.the world is looking towards the church.more souls could be won if really spend church money accurately.the church billions what is it for .there shall be enough food in the house of God but not for levis alone.and in todays church we are all servants of God.the choir,the oshers,the prayer unit etc all are servants so as well should recive food from Gods house.we have people with deasese that needs some hugh finances for treatment and the can pay such bills and save lifes like that good sameritan
God bless you sir.
We have to be careful not to fight against God in every thing we do if Christians is fighting Christian because of tithe than Satan is a winner people that stand at the alter to minister the word of God to the people are called levite in the olding days but after Jesus rose again they are called pastors in number 18:28 and ephesians 4:11-12 God have given commands obey or disobey as for me I will pay I will obey God than man and whether pastor eat it without giving to the poor is not my business let God judge them do you know how many widows and poor that pastors have helped with this money yet they will not serve God . after taking from one church they goto another but I still advise to use part of it to help the real ones without tithe in the church, the church will die that why Satan is using who he have to use to stop paying of tithe God said bring all the tithe and offering but this group of people is against tithe they never speak against offering why because they are not working for God if they think many are pastors because of money they are wrong the most dangerous work on earth is spiritual job