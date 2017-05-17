Unknown gunmen killed a former Acting State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Bayelsa State, Mr. Christopher Hobobo.

He was reportedly assasinated in his residence on PDP Road, Yenagoa, the state capital.

Hobobo, who hailed from Agbere town in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assassins in the early hours of Wednesday.

The assassination of Hobobo is coming within one month after a similar assassination of a Yenagoa-based broadcast journalist, Mr. Famous Giobaro.

Hobobo’s gate was forced open by the assailants before gaining access to his sitting room, where they allegedly stabbed him several times in the chest.

It was learnt that his killers refrained from using the gun to kill the former acting Chairman of the PDP in order not to attract the attention of his neighbours.

It was also learnt that after the incident, family relations and friends, who thronged to the house as early as 7 am invited police.

A team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ekeki Division, was said to have removed the deceased’s corpse amidst wailing from sympathisers and neighbours.