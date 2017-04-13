Controversy has continued to trail the $5o million found in an Ikoyi apartment by EFCC.

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu, while speaking to Sahara Reporters has denied ownership of the Lagos apartment, where operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) found more than $50million behind false walls on Wednesday.

Recall that former Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, who was linked to the house has also denied ownership of the apartment.

Akin Oyegoke who identified himself as the “Media and ICT Personal Assistant” to Mu’azu, called from London to debunk the speculation.

“Mr Muazu does not own any house in Ikoyi except his house at Walter Carrington street, Victoria Island Lagos,” Oyegoke said.

Oyegoke, however, failed to explain why the construction firm, Etco Nigeria Limited, that built the house listed his name as a client.

Operatives on Wednesday discovered the huge sums of money in Dollars, Pounds and Naira in an apartment in House 16, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.