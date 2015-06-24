Ariwera_GEJ_church

According to aides of Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan, his son Ariwera Jonathan is not dead.

Sources close to the family dismissed the rumour that was all over the internet apparently shared by some credible sources.

According to several aides of the former President, the boy is hale and hearty with the former President currently vacationing in Los Angeles, USA.

