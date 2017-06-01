Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo is currently in Calabar, the Cross River State capital on an official visit.

Osinbajo was received at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport by the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade after which he proceeded directly from the airport to the palace of the Obong of Calabar.

School children in Calabar were among the huge excitement on display now as Ag. President arrives the great historical city to continue the Niger Delta interactive engagements, MSMES and other assignments here

