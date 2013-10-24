Only a week ago we shared our list of the richest footballers in the world. We promised to bring you the Nigerian version. Well, here it is.

The adventure of the likes of Stephen Keshi, Etim Esin, Daniel Amokachi, Austin Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Finidi George overseas changed their fortunes from ordinary amateur footballers struggling with daily existence to professional footballers worth millions of naira. Investments of those who play the round leather game already amounts to billions of naira.

Here is Sugarsport’s list of the five richest footballers in Nigeria.

5) YAKUBU AIYEGBENI

Yak as he is popularly called is still widely regarded as the most successful Nigerian footballer to play in England. His assets include a mansion on Manchester Road, London, a duplex in VGC, 2 massive buildings in Benin city and hotels in Auchi,Edo State. The former Boro man owns a petrol station in Benin City which is run by his brother Momo Aiyegbeni. In his garage back home in Nigeria are a fleet of cars including a Range Rover and a BMW.

4) OBAFEMI MARTINS

He’s been everywhere. The on loan UD Levante of Spain forward has played for top clubs like Inter-Milan of Italy, Newcastle united of England , Birmingham City of England, Vfl Wolfsborg of Germany , Rubin Kazan of Russia and currently Seatle Sounders in the US. Obafemi Martins is the fifth highest paid player in US Major League Soccer for the 2013 season, according to a players’ union release.

He is also the highest ever paid player for Seattle Sounders with an annual basic salary of $1.6million. The 28-year-old striker owns 2 mansions at VGC Lagos worth N500 million, a massive home in Como, Italy valued at N800 Million, and top hotels in Italy. He splashed N400million on his charity foundation not too long ago. He drives a Lamboghini worth N50m,Porsche Gemballa worth N20m, Bmw X6worth N 18M,and a Ferrarri sport car.

3) JOHN MIKEL OBI

Sources say John Mikel Obi, the Chelsea midfielder is the current highest earning Nigerian footballer. He joined Chelsea in 2006 from Norwegian club Fc Lyn Oslo on a US$25 million. He is currently on US$120,000,(N20m), per week excluding bonuses, and income from participating at the UEFA Champions League.

The 25-year-old Jos born player owns mansions in Jos, Lagos and London worth about N800m. He has shares in top companies, and he recently launched a record label, MATURED MONEY MIND (MMM). He drives a Mercedes G Wagon, Black Mercedes G 500, a Range Rover Sport and a N30Million Bentley Continental. He once said, its very difficult finding a wife. Why won’t it be with all that cash…

You can complete reading this list here on SugarSport.me – Nigeria’s number one sports blog