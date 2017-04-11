Three explosions have hit a bus carrying the Borussia Dortmund football team to their home Champions League quarter-final match against Monaco.

In a news conference, the head of Dortmund police said it was a targeted attack on the team.

Player Marc Bartra underwent an operation after breaking a bone in his wrist. No other players were hurt.

The match was postponed until 18:45 local time (16:45 GMT) on Wednesday.

Pictures from the scene showed the bus’s windows broken and tyres burst in the blasts.

Dortmund police said that “three explosive charges had detonated” at Hoechsten outside the city at about 19:00 local time.

The first indications were that this was an “attack with serious explosives”, they said.