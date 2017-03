According to reports, a prominent Igbo monarch, His Royal Highness, Igwe Chibueze Onwughalu, known as the Eze Ndigbo in China is dead.

The Igwe, who hailed from Adazi Ani in Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, had suffered stroke and eventually slipped into a coma several days before his death on Wednesday, March 8.

The businessman and philanthropist was said to have been building a house prior to his death.