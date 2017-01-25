A convener of the Bring Back Our Girls and former minister, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has described the economic policies of Buhari’s government as “confusing,” expressing regret that in spite of the confusion, the government remains “adamant.”

Ms. Ezekwesili, a former Vice President of the World Bank for Africa, said this in an exclusive with The Interview magazine.

Answering a question on the call for diversification, she said, “I am not a fan of the economic policies of this government so far; I feel it’s too tentative in making even the right policy decisions and even when it tries to make the right policy decisions, it has been in the breach. It has been very confusing.”

“It’s not that the government is timid; it’s about doing the wrong things and being adamant about them.”

She cited the government’s monetary and fiscal policies as key areas of denial of “empirical evidence” and called for structural reforms and better citizen engagement.