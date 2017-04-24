The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been accused by Co-Convener of the Bring Back Our Girls group, Oby Ezekwesili, of disrespecting Nigerians.

Ezekwesili, had last week, while reacting to Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan Ali’s statement that it could take years to rescue the missing Chibok girls, said the government was insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

The former Minister of Education insisted that government had all it takes to bring back the Chibok girls.

Her words: “The government has all the tools. Whatever it used or deployed in order to get the 21 girls released on October 13, let it deploy it maximally. Let it be seen to be actively engaged.

“Let it be seen to actually be even having respect for the parents of our Chibok girls. These parents come asking our group about the progress on the efforts of the government. How can you be disdainful of your people? How?

“The parents of children that have been missing for three years are asking us who have no information of what you are doing? You ignore everybody including parents of the missing girls and whenever you feel like you have to say something.

“You just say what you want to say. Take a look around the world. Nations don’t treat their citizens that way. Significant nations that have made progress never treat their citizens with contempt. They don’t because dignity of human life is paramount for our citizens.”