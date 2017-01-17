Oby Ezekwesili has said that Sambisa Forest is 18 times larger than the size of Lagos State and that capturing of Camp Zero is not the same as capturing Sambisa Forest.

Ezekwesili and four other members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) that are currently on a guided tour of the forest on the invitation of the Federal Government.

The BBOG delegation also included the spokesperson of the Chibok community, Dr Manasseh Allen, Aisha Yusuf and Ibrahim Usman.

Tweeting via her Twitter account on Monday, she spoke about the massive expanse of land the dreaded Boko Haram sect had been occupying for years.

#DataMine:

Dreaded Sambisa is massive.

60, 000 square kilometers.

18 times the size of Lagos State!

All of Lagos is 3,345 square km.#BBOG — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 16, 2017

See photos below;