A Facebook user, Ataifiok Udoma has narrated how a drunk policeman allegedly brutalized him with his rifle on 21st December, 2016 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The incident happened at a bank in Abak Road, Uyo after he had a mild argument with the bank’s security man when the drunk policeman came to inquire what was going on. The drunk policeman used his rifle to hit him on his head when he told him to get the information he needed from the security man. According to him, passersby left him in a pool of his blood until a friend came around and rushed him to the hospital.

Read his post below;

“Happy new year to all my friends, relatives and colleagues this post is a special privilege to me considering all that has happened to me in the year 2016 Wednesday, the 21st of December 2016, i went to first Bank Abak road to deposit some money on coming out from the banking hall the security had blocked the main entrance, I requested that they should open the gate so I can drive out to meet up with Keystone Bank before they close for the day. The drunk mobile policeman came to the scene and enquired to know what is going on, I responded by telling him to ask the security.

Angrily he pushed me out and came after me with his riffle, hit my head with the riffle and ran along with passersby everyone abandoned me only for a friend to rush me to the hospital after series of scanning and x-ray doctor’s diagnose that my skull was broken and that pieces of my skull had fallen into my brain. Trust me I am gradually recovering, else you wouldn’t see this post, I now know the full meaning of pains Special thanks to all who visited me, to those who put phone calls across and to those who prayed to God on my behalf. My unreserved gratitude goes permanently to God for seeing me through the operation and still sustaining me, even when I didn’t have the millions that was requested.”

See more photos below;