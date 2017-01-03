Another Nigerian soldier, Bisong Otu has lost his life during a shoot out between the Nigerian army and Boko Haram members.

According to the Facebook user, George Odok, who shared the news, Bisong hailed from Bansan village in Boki LGA of Cross River State.

He wrote on his Facebook wall;

“Gallant soldier Bisong Otu from Bansan village in Boki LGA of Cross River State met his utimely death during an exchange of fire with the embattled Boko Haram sect in Borno. What a huge lost to his family, community, Cross River State and the Nigerian Army. My condolences goes to his family who in the period of this yuletide were supposed to be celebrating, but rather, mourning. May his soul RIP”