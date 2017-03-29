In a new wave of violent attacks, Nigerian students have become a target in India.

The latest attacks in Noida, a town in Uttar Pradesh state, which saw five Nigerians beaten and badly wounded by a mob on Monday, March 27 because of their link to the death of an Indian student has been met with public criticism and outrage by Indians.

Over the past 24 hours, Indians have taken to social media to decry the violence and show support to affected students.

Here is the true story on what led to the attacks.

A boy, Manish Khari who was a resident of the enclave, went missing on Friday, and died in a hospital later.

Locals who claimed to have seen the boy last with a group of Nigerians, raided their (Nigerians) houses and accused them of cannibalism.

The 19-year old Indian allegedly died after a drug overdose and the victim’s parents as well as the community blamed Nigerian students in the area for supplying the drugs resulting in a backlash. The Nigerian students were initially accused of cannibalism, with their fridges searched for the body of the dead local when someone expressed suspicion on the Nigerian students eating him up.

Four Nigerian students were attacked on Monday evening around 7pm by crowds, while another was beaten by a mob inside a shopping mall.

The attack on the student inside a popular shopping mall in Noida was recorded on mobile phone cameras by other shoppers and widely circulated on social media.

The victim told Indian reporters he had been beaten with rods, bricks and knives. He said that no one had helped or even called the police.

The reactions have been mostly those of shame and outrage.

India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has promised an “impartial” inquiry into attacks on Nigerian students living in Noida, near Delhi.

Meanwhile, a group of African students demanded protection in India claiming that the beating up of Nigerians was an incident of “hate crime”. They alleged that the incident was fueled by local youths who do not want Africans in their areas anymore.