One Richard Ikenna Udeozo who has been parading himself as a lawyer for five years in Anambra State has been remanded in prison custody for claiming his Call to Bar certificate fell into the water.

The magistrate, S. K Kadurumba, in charge of magistrate court 11 in the state High Court in Owerri, the Imo State capital ordered that the fake lawyer be kept in prison.

Udeozo has been accused of fraudulently parading himself as a lawyer, whereas he is not.

In his defence, Udeozo told the court that the original of his Call to Bar certificate fell inside water, hence his inability to present it.

The suspect was arraigned by the State Police, in conjunction with the Owerri Branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, for impersonation and forgery, among other charges preferred against him.

Some of the charges preferred against him were that, on March 23, 2017, in the office of the chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Owerri branch, Udeozo presented a forged certificate of Call to the Bar as a lawyer dated November 20, 2012, as a proof of his Call to Bar and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 467 of the criminal code.

The certificate reportedly bears the name of one Richard Ikenna Amanoh.