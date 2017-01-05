A suspected fake soldier allegedly involved in stealing motorcycles otherwise known as Okada has been arrested by the operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspect, Benjamin Okon, who has been parading himself as a military personnel, was arrested by the policemen who acted on a tip-off from members of the public, on New Year day at about 5.00am.

Okon, who made a confessional statement, said: “I am an expert at snatching motorcycles from unsuspecting members of the public. I have stolen countless of Okada, which my accomplice had helped me to sell. I do travel far and wide across the country to perpetrate this crime.

I robbed and sold looted items to him, and he subsequently sell them to some other persons.

“Once I bring the bikes to him, he will pay me off and I will move on to steal another one.”