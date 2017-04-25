Rumours making the round that Legal icon and Human rights activist, Femi Falana, is interested in contesting the 2018 Ekiti governorship election have been dismissed.

He said it was ridiculous and demeaning for anyone to be linking him with people eyeing the Ekiti State Government House, saying such position was too provincial for his caliber of person, when put into consideration, his array of accomplishments across the length and breadth of the globe.

The Lagos-based senior lawyer also advised the Federal government to urgently adopt new strategies in fighting corruption, saying that stolen money stashed in banks was bigger than the ones in private houses. He said that there was need to spread the anti-graft tentacles to the activities of certain agencies of government, usually regarded as “money spinning.”

Falana said government needed to adopt new strategies regarding its whistle-blowing policy, in such a manner that it would not be limited to exposing places where questionable monies belonging to the public were hidden, but also include exposing documents capable of helping in tracking non-liquid cash kept in various financial institutions in Nigeria and abroad

Falana made the call in his country home in Ilawe-Ekiti, in Ekiti South West Local Government Area of Ekiti State. He noted that government would be shocked to discover that monies in the custody of chief executives of some establishments were worth billions being as some of them were currently being unearthed in some rooms and apartments across the country.