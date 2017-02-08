The arrogance and disrespect for elders might put paid to Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s ambition of becoming the country’s president in the future.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Ekiti State, Hon. Opeyemi Falegan who said this added that no arrogant or disrespectful leader no matter how rich or influential can be voted for, to lead the country.‬

‪Falegan said: “Except through a military coup which is no longer fashionable and acceptable in Nigeria and Africa in general, a leader of little or no respect for Elders cannot be allowed to rule the country.”

‪The United Kingdom based politician spoke in a release made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti while reacting to a statement credited to Ekiti state governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, that the greatness of Nigeria would be built on his shoulders soon.‬

‪Falegan described the governor’s statement as “a wishful thinking of a personality without pedigree and antecedent to actualise such dream.”.

‪’Disrespect and arrogance being displayed by Gov. Fayose against some of the leaders in Southwest and Nigeria as a whole especially those he believes are not on the same political page with him is worrisome and shameful to Yoruba race.‬’

‪Unnecessary ranting, vulgarity and outburst of Ekiti State governor against elder statemen like President Muhamadu Buhari; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; his benefactors, Chief Bode George, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, Sen.Buruji Kashamu, Sen. Clement Awoyelu and the late Ojo Falegan among others will at all times be an impediment to such a dream.’